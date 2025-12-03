Triglav Investments D.O.O. Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Triglav Investments D.O.O. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,975 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.7% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in Apple were worth $65,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Apple by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. CLSA upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $286.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.45 and its 200-day moving average is $232.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $287.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 26.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.