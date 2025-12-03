Westerkirk Capital Inc. Makes New $594,000 Investment in Equity Residential $EQR

Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 23.4% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.0%

EQR opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $782.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 91.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.75 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.