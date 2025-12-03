Westerkirk Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 849 EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 849 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 63.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,278,000 after acquiring an additional 153,948 shares in the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,510,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 38,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,606,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of EME stock opened at $606.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $656.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $595.60. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.89 and a 12-month high of $778.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.17.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.57. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 6.96%.The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.80 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.02%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total value of $897,316.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price objective on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $495.00 to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.