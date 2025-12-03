Westerkirk Capital Inc. Takes Position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,183 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 738.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 77,734,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,542,000 after buying an additional 68,465,514 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in Itau Unibanco in the first quarter valued at about $227,646,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Itau Unibanco by 51.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 29,278,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002,310 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 963.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 8,641,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,497,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,296 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITUB. Zacks Research cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Itau Unibanco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itau Unibanco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Itau Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

Itau Unibanco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3502 per share. This is an increase from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 53.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

