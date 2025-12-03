NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 302,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 312,428 shares.The stock last traded at $43.94 and had previously closed at $46.19.

NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF Stock Up 5.7%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.73.

Get NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 284,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,090,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $900,000.

About NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF

The NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF (BTCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks high monthly income with the potential for appreciation by investing in ETPs with exposure to bitcoin while also utilizing call option strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.