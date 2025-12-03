Westerkirk Capital Inc. Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 328.9% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 67.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Arete Research set a $192.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Roth Capital lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.64.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $203.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $203.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $1,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 48,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,900.90. This trade represents a 9.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 79,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total transaction of $15,969,075.77. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 134,869 shares of company stock valued at $26,878,477 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.