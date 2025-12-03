Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Sold by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 42,776 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 25,369 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 125,204 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 110,509 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $26,321,485.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 356,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,675,777.46. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,095,056 shares of company stock valued at $226,082,942. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $189.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.23. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $223.61. The company has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a PE ratio of 120.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.