Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $223.28, but opened at $211.84. Sandisk shares last traded at $212.77, with a volume of 2,137,126 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $55.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $125.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $263.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $115.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sandisk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Sandisk Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.00 and its 200 day moving average is $95.40. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion and a PE ratio of 641.72.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Sandisk

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDK. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

