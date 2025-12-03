Kaia Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $495.82 Million (KAIA)

Kaia (KAIA) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Kaia has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Kaia has a total market cap of $495.82 million and $15.36 million worth of Kaia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaia token can now be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kaia

Kaia’s launch date was August 28th, 2024. Kaia’s total supply is 6,183,568,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,183,542,092 tokens. The official website for Kaia is www.kaia.io. Kaia’s official Twitter account is @kaiachain. The Reddit community for Kaia is https://reddit.com/r/kaiachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaia’s official message board is www.medium.com/kaiachain.

Buying and Selling Kaia

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the KAIA platform. Kaia has a current supply of 6,183,380,306.620324 with 6,183,380,297.0308075 in circulation. The last known price of Kaia is 0.0811229 USD and is up 7.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $14,544,075.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaia.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaia using one of the exchanges listed above.

