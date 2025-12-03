Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETH) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.63, but opened at $26.59. Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF shares last traded at $26.5320, with a volume of 854,998 shares trading hands.

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 4.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23.

About Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF

The Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of ether (ETH). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in ether. ETH was launched on Apr 23, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

