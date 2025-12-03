Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches Market Cap of $26.65 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $26.65 million and $2.36 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00015134 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,205,222,263 coins and its circulating supply is 1,030,164,803 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

