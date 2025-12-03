io.net (IO) Price Hits $0.21

io.net (IO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One io.net token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, io.net has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. io.net has a market capitalization of $52.64 million and approximately $14.99 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

io.net Profile

io.net’s genesis date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,970,047 tokens. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com. The Reddit community for io.net is https://reddit.com/r/io_net/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. io.net’s official website is io.net.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 249,970,047.80332224 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 0.21425354 USD and is up 8.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 270 active market(s) with $15,975,152.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade io.net should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy io.net using one of the exchanges listed above.

