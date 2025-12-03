WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its position in Emerson Electric by 67.0% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 7,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 54.2% in the first quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.4% in the first quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of EMR opened at $131.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average is $132.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26.
Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Emerson Electric Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.95%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
