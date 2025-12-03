WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $239.49 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $269.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.01.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. The trade was a 34.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 407,352 shares of company stock valued at $85,029,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.29.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

