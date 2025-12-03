Thomist Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 20,500 Winnebago Industries, Inc. $WGO

Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,500 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Thomist Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Winnebago Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 53.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,112 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In related news, CEO Michael J. Happe sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $294,004.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 347,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,379,591.38. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sara E. Armbruster acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.27 per share, with a total value of $108,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,935.02. This trade represents a 23.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WGO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 5.6%

WGO opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 0.92%.The firm had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

