24,600 Shares in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF $PEJ Bought by Thomist Capital Management LP

Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Thomist Capital Management LP owned 0.41% of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEJ. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter valued at about $446,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,136,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $41.08 and a 1-year high of $62.67. The firm has a market cap of $339.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

