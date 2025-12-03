23,921 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Bought by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,162,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778,802 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,231,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,086,000 after buying an additional 3,037,583 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 64.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,610,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,200,000 after buying an additional 1,412,766 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,037.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,260,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,998 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,997,000 after acquiring an additional 774,471 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

FBND opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.