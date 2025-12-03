Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,982 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 255,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 41,178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $67.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average is $62.99. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.29 and a 52-week high of $69.46.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

