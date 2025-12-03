iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH Shares Acquired by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,693,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 574,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,327,000 after purchasing an additional 163,666 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $102.72 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.74 and a one year high of $106.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.59.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

