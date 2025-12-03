WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,004 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,457,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,932,118,000 after purchasing an additional 993,798 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after buying an additional 4,027,016 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,632,092,000 after buying an additional 2,404,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,659,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,657,193,000 after buying an additional 325,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,257,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,193,618,000 after buying an additional 595,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

