RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 80,699 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,448.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,699 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 2.1% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Maren Capital LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,368,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,371.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 123,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 115,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,353.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28 shares in the company, valued at $2,836.68. The trade was a 98.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,190. This represents a 42.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 8,980 shares of company stock worth $882,335 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $99.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

