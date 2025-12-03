FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Gevo Issued By Northland Capmk

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gevo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 1st. Northland Capmk analyst J. Grampp anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gevo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Gevo’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 37.33%.

GEVO has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Gevo in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Gevo from $1.15 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Gevo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gevo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Gevo Stock Up 1.4%

GEVO stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $523.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Gevo has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,350,000 after acquiring an additional 455,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gevo by 104.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,623,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,940 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gevo by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 244,983 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gevo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,278,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 61,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,007,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Gevo news, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 100,000 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,531,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,065.16. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $150,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 923,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,417.91. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,072 shares of company stock valued at $950,188. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

