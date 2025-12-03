B. Riley Has Negative Estimate for RadNet FY2025 Earnings

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of RadNet in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 30th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RadNet’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for RadNet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RDNT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RadNet to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of RadNet in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on RadNet from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

RadNet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -393.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. RadNet has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $85.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average is $67.53.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). RadNet had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.The firm had revenue of $522.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in RadNet by 507.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,290,000 after buying an additional 1,063,516 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the third quarter worth about $63,423,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 14,163.6% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 823,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,765,000 after purchasing an additional 817,808 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 81.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after purchasing an additional 743,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 141.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,214,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,404,000 after purchasing an additional 712,270 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Stolper sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $2,586,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 68,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,406.68. The trade was a 33.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $727,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 239,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,398,171.42. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $7,287,864. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

