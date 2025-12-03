FY2025 EPS Estimates for Belite Bio Lowered by HC Wainwright

Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Belite Bio in a research note issued on Monday, December 1st. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.15) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.97). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Belite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Belite Bio’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Belite Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Maxim Group set a $200.00 price target on Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Belite Bio from $80.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $194.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $150.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.56 and a beta of -1.45. Belite Bio has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $160.55.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the third quarter worth about $64,750,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,125,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Belite Bio by 1,876.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 178,014 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Belite Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,538,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

