HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Estimate for ARWR Earnings

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2027 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -724.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $59.27.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 8,750 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $493,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 68,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,601.96. This trade represents a 11.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 212,122 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,270. The trade was a 8.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,413. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

