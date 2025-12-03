Q3 Earnings Estimate for Evommune Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Evommune, Inc. (NYSE:EVMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evommune in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith expects that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Evommune’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.78) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($4.92) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partners began coverage on Evommune in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Evommune in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Evommune in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Evommune in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Evommune to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evommune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Evommune stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. Evommune has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $24.03.

Evommune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, with initial clinical development programs focusing on chronic spontaneous urticaria (“CSU”), atopic dermatitis (“AD”) and ulcerative colitis (“UC”). Chronic inflammation is a significant healthcare problem in the world, substantially impacting patients’ quality of life and leading to life-threatening conditions.

