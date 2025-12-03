Plan Group Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Plan Group Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 4.4% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $13,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $141.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $101.25 and a 52 week high of $143.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.51 and a 200 day moving average of $133.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

