VestGen Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF $SMOT

VestGen Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,307 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMOT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $471,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 265,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMOT stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.28. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

