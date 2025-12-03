T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by VestGen Advisors LLC

VestGen Advisors LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 25,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 747,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $178,081,000 after buying an additional 55,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total value of $16,767,187.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 635,014,604 shares in the company, valued at $152,454,306,128.32. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,509,661 shares of company stock worth $351,691,810. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.83.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $210.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.80. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.41 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $235.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The business had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.23%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

