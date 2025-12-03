Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Upgraded by KeyCorp to Strong-Buy Rating

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Pacific Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,050.00.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

TPL opened at $862.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $930.38 and a 200 day moving average of $985.26. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $838.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,574.11.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 14.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

