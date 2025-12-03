Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Insider Adam Rosman Purchases 7,900 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) insider Adam Rosman bought 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,599.15. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.9%

Fiserv stock opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.56 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Truist Financial downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $143.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

