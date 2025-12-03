NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Announces Earnings Results

NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (2.06) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. NextEnergy Solar Fund had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 408.61%.

NESF stock opened at GBX 54.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £313.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 25.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.68. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 49.05 and a 52-week high of GBX 78.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.58.

NextEnergy Solar Fund is a specialist solar energy and energy storage investment company that is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a FTSE 250 constituent.

NextEnergy Solar Fund’s investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular dividends, by investing in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar energy and energy storage infrastructure assets.

