Leerink Partners Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by Leerink Partners in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00. Leerink Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 2.1%

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $851.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.43 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.29%.Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 676.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 11,218.2% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 501.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 105.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

