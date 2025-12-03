NowVertical Group (CVE:NOW) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Cormark

NowVertical Group (CVE:NOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

NowVertical Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:NOW opened at C$0.27 on Tuesday. NowVertical Group has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$0.70. The company has a market cap of C$25.92 million, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.44.

Get NowVertical Group alerts:

NowVertical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

NowVertical Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a big data, analytics, and vertical intelligence company in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers NOW Fusion solution that creates a flexible distributed data processing pipeline; NOW DataBench solutions for data analytics; NOW Privacy solution, which reveals the risk across the entire data estate; and NOW SnowGraph solutions that provides one-to-many graph analytics framework.

Receive News & Ratings for NowVertical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NowVertical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.