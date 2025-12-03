3,325 Shares in Reddit Inc. $RDDT Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Reddit by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,234,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the second quarter valued at about $7,077,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Reddit by 85.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Reddit during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,380,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Reddit by 48.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

In other Reddit news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $4,625,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 175,694 shares in the company, valued at $33,859,747.68. This trade represents a 12.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $4,123,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 494,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,199,226.40. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 394,370 shares of company stock valued at $83,157,724 in the last ninety days. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDDT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $222.86 on Wednesday. Reddit Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $282.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.99.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $584.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

