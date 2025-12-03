Westerkirk Capital Inc. Invests $1.44 Million in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,903,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,328,000 after purchasing an additional 712,305 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,268,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,742,000 after buying an additional 1,627,328 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,786,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,137,000 after buying an additional 1,284,181 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,568,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,943,000 after acquiring an additional 463,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 48.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,992,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.45. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.