Westerkirk Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,593,974,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,917,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,527 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,151,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,738,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,063 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $484,053,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,973,777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,673,126,000 after purchasing an additional 482,616 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 53,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total transaction of $23,624,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,588,738.72. This trade represents a 69.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $490.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.95.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
