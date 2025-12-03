Westerkirk Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 8,682 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 469.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 60.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $128.69 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.88 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.81. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

