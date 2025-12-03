3,318 Shares in Salesforce Inc. $CRM Bought by Westerkirk Capital Inc.

Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,826,049,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $2,039,196,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27,361.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $933,737,000 after buying an additional 3,411,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,729.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $538,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $467,944,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, November 24th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.42.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 51,872 shares of company stock valued at $12,801,203 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE CRM opened at $234.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.96 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

