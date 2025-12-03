Westerkirk Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,000 NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 375.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 300.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $131.30. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.10 and a 200-day moving average of $110.59.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 123.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on NetApp from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Northland Capmk upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.07.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $35,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,732. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 12,183 shares of company stock worth $1,483,361 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

