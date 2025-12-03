Westerkirk Capital Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 122.2% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $6,956,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,829. This trade represents a 48.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,697.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $9,106,815.74. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 46,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,011,918 over the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TRV opened at $288.56 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.23 and a 12 month high of $296.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.73.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

