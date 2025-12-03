Westerkirk Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 63,100 Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,022 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $156,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cormark cut Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of KGC opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

