Westerkirk Capital Inc. Invests $672,000 in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 72.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE HIG opened at $135.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.93 and a one year high of $138.64.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $959,816.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,344. This represents a 29.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

