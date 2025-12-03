Westerkirk Capital Inc. Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $229,613,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 78.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,088,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,920 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 136.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,995,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,634 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,743,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,514,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $911.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. Wall Street Zen cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBA

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.