Westerkirk Capital Inc. Takes $1.21 Million Position in Halliburton Company $HAL

Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Halliburton by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,625,668 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $135,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,649 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 440,504 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 8.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,327 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 56.1% during the second quarter. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 430,744 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 154,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Halliburton by 3.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,459,421 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after acquiring an additional 54,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC set a $30.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $4,443,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 452,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,562,425.98. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. Halliburton Company has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

