Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CGNX. DA Davidson set a $38.00 target price on Cognex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial set a $45.00 target price on Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.53.

Get Cognex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cognex

Cognex Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 1.53. Cognex has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $49.76.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. Cognex had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Cognex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cognex news, Director Robert Willett sold 6,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $331,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 2,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $90,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,190. This represents a 18.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 10,706 shares of company stock worth $512,065 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.