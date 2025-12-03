John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on December 31st

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1831 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 28.9% increase from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHS opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Income Securities Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,958,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after acquiring an additional 125,466 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,747 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,294,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 28,770 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 96,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.