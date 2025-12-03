PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 11th

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of NYSE PGP opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $9.00.
