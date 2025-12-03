BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $640.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.90% from the stock’s previous close.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Arete upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $706.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $516.55 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $566.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $512.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.46. The company has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.07, a PEG ratio of 118.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total transaction of $8,817,469.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,115,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,959,138.21. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $1,638,365,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $595,766,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,690,000 after acquiring an additional 976,822 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after acquiring an additional 955,529 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

