Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.301 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAX opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

