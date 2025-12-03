Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.301 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAX opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $15.84.
Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
